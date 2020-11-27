Limerick Weather - a cold start with a bright afternoon

IT will be a cold start today with a chance of mist or fog patches to begin. The afternoon will bring mainly dry conditions with bright spells. There will be isolated showers in the east of Munster. Winds mostly light and east or southeast in direction. Highest temperatures of 3 to 8 degrees Celsius, coolest inland.

It will be cold overnight and turning frosty for a time with patches of mist and fog also. Becoming a little less cold later with scattered patches of rain and drizzle spreading from the south. Minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees, occurring early in the night with light or moderate east or southeast breezes.