BREAKING: Government confirm Santa Claus' travel classed as 'essential'
The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has today confirmed that Santa Claus’ travels have been deemed essential, clearing the way for him to visit Limerick this Christmas.
“We have been working on the Santa Claus issue for a number of weeks" admitted Mr Coveney.
“It is important to point out to all children in the country that we regard the travels of Santa Claus as essential travel for essential purposes, so he is exempt from the need to self-quarantine for 14 days and should be able to come in and out of Irish airspace and homes without having to restrict his movements." he continued
So, there it is. Santa Claus has been cleared to come to Limerick, now, have you been good this year?
IMPORTANT NEWS FROM DÁIL ÉIREANN— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) November 26, 2020
The Government "regard Santa Claus's travels as essential, or essential purposes, and therefore he is exempt from the need to self-quarantine".
However kids should maintain social distancing and not risk Santa's health. @virginmedianews pic.twitter.com/tuNpWCahbT
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on