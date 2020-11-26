BREAKING: Government confirm Santa Claus' travel classed as 'essential'

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has today confirmed that Santa Claus’ travels have been deemed essential, clearing the way for him to visit Limerick this Christmas.

“We have been working on the Santa Claus issue for a number of weeks" admitted Mr Coveney.

“It is important to point out to all children in the country that we regard the travels of Santa Claus as essential travel for essential purposes, so he is exempt from the need to self-quarantine for 14 days and should be able to come in and out of Irish airspace and homes without having to restrict his movements." he continued

So, there it is. Santa Claus has been cleared to come to Limerick, now, have you been good this year?