Santa to light up Limerick town ahead of Christmas

WHILE The Late Late Toy Show is the big attraction for children and indeed adults across the country this Friday night, in Abbeyfeale all eyes will be on The Square for the Christmas lights ceremony.

This year, due to Covid-19, the celebrations will be predominantly enjoyed virtually, with the town embracing modern technology to keep the festive cheer alive for those near and far.

Activities kick off from approximately 5.45pm and include the switching on ceremony of the tree lights and crib, and a visit by Santa and Mrs Claus.

Santa will be live on the Abbeyfeale Christmas Lights Facebook page and he will try to read as many letters as possible from the children. There will also be a virtual variety show from all the schools in the area.

Everyone is urged to tune in from home for the special celebrations. For those in The Square on Friday evening for the switching on of the tree and crib, it is extremely important that you observe the Covid-19 Level 5 restrictions about social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Abbeyfeale Christmas Lights Group would like to wish everyone a safe and happy Christmas.