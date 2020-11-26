Team up for Theo: Over €270,000 raised for Limerick toddler's cancer treatment in a week

A LIMERICK mum trying to raise €375,000 to give her three-year-old son, Theo, the best chance of beating cancer says she is “speechless” at the response.

Eleanor Murnane, Murroe, only started a GoFundMe page last week. In less than seven days, incredibly, over €270,000 has been pledged. Almost 8,000 people, businesses or clubs have donated.

Eleanor said at a time when money is scarce for so many due to Covid and in the run up to Christmas it is “just amazing”.

“It has completely spiraled. We are so grateful, there are just no words to describe it really. All the positivity and the good wishes, it’s brilliant, it’s amazing. I’m speechless. I just want to thank people from the bottom of my heart,” said Eleanor.

But champagne corks can’t be popped yet as €375,000 is needed to get Theo on a clinical trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital Cancer Centre in New York.

Only three and a half-years-old, Theo has had a tumour removed; gone through numerous rounds of chemotherapy; a double stem cell transplant; fourteen rounds of radiotherapy; six rounds of immunotherapy and serious infections.

Eleanor said she has come scarily close to losing him, but Theo has defied all odds and battled through it.

“He is just about to finish his last round of immunotherapy, after which we are hopeful for a clear scan. Theo is only three and has been in treatment for two and a half years.

“Unfortunately, with the type of cancer that Theo has, the chance of re-occurrence is extremely high. We now need help. As Theo’s mum, I am asking you to help me get Theo on a clinical trial in America,” said Eleanor.

The single parent said the trial will help prevent the cancer re-occurring and greatly improve Theo’s chances of survival.

“Theo deserves a long, healthy life free from pain and fear. I have to do everything in my power to make sure he gets this. We need to raise €375,000. Time is not on our side, as Theo needs to be in New York by January 2021, so we urgently need your help," said Eleanor.

People from across Limerick, the country and the world have donated their hard-earned money. The GAA community has also lent their backing with many clubs, including in Murroe-Boher, getting behind Theo. John Kiely, Shane O’Neill and Brian Cody took time out from their preparations for their respective All-Ireland semi-finals this weekend to lend their support. There is a raffle on the Team up for Theo Facebook page of signed Limerick, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Dublin and Galway jerseys, as well as a signed Munster and Ireland rugby jersey.

To donate click here.