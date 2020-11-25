LIT to host a series of 'Virtual Information Evenings' for Leaving Cert Students

Limerick Institute of Technology will host a series of virtual open evenings during the first 10 days of December, to help Leaving Certificate students as they begin the process of filling out their CAO applications.

The Leaving Cert class of 2021 can look forward to joining Ireland’s newest Technological University in September, as LIT along with AIT move to become Ireland’s newest TU.

The virtual evenings hosted by LIT will outline the courses, opportunities and career paths available to students who opt to put LIT on their CAO form. Each evening will concentrate on a different discipline.

The open evenings, consisting of live Q&A sessions taking place on social media and through LIT’s website, will cover programmes across LIT’s campuses in Moylish, Limerick School of Art and Design Campus, Thurles, Clonmel and Ennis.

The ‘virtual learning hub’ will provide support and guidance to prospective LIT students and their parents as the CAO process begins.

VP for Academic Affairs and Registrar at LIT, Marian Duggan, said: “We are looking forward to engaging with students, parents and guidance counsellors, through our virtual hub and our website, lit.ie. We welcome this interaction as it allows us to address any questions or concerns Leaving Cert students might have about beginning their journey into higher education.”

“I would encourage all students, parents, guardians, guidance councillors and teachers to available of LIT’s online services and continue to interact with us through our website, our open days and our social media channels. We are here to help, and look forward to welcoming more new students next year.”

President of LIT, Professor Vincent Cunnane said: “LIT graduates are among some of the most sought after in the country. The latest HEA Graduate Outcome Survey shows that in excess of 90% of LIT Graduates are either in employment or further study, with almost three quarters of 2018’s graduates working in the Munster region.

“Flexibility in responding to regional industry needs with work ready graduates is among LIT’s core strengths. We work closely with multinational and indigenous companies based in the Mid West to ensure we reach these goals year on year, and this strategy is benefiting both our students and the regional economy. Never has this relationship been more important than now, as we guide our students in their future careers while working with industry to reawaken our economy and stay connected with our community as we adapt to a new way of living.”

The virtual open days will allow students the chance to communicate directly with heads of department and other staff members across a wide range of disciplines across all campuses, including: business & financial services; electrical & electronic engineering; information technology; applied science; sports; culinary & hospitality and creative technologies.

A full schedule of the virtual events, beginning on December 1, 2020 and running until December 10, is available at www.lit.ie/Open-Days/ Schedule. - A special event concentrating on Engineering & Built Environment will take place in January.

For further information see schools@lit.ie.