Festive decoration scheme planned for Limerick shops

LIMERICK Council is to launch a scheme to encourage city businesses to make an extra effort to decorate their windows in the run up to Christmas.

A motion from Fine Gael member Olivia O’Sullivan, unanimously adopted by her colleagues, aims to help create a city trail for families to enjoy.

With the build-up to Christmas disrupted this year due to Covid-19, Cllr O’Sullivan said traditional staples – like visits to Santa Claus – are off the table.

“With families looking for something special to do with young children, and the city lights now turned on, I felt it would be wonderful if we could encourage businesses, and anyone with a ground level window in the city, to dress them for Christmas creating a twinkling trail for families and anyone else looking for something to lift the spirits,” she said at this month’s metropolitan meeting.

As a youngster, the Caherdavin woman aid she loved visiting Todd’s.​

”I’m not asking businesses to invest money they don’t have this year, but to use what they have already and some creativity, and help create a magical walk around the city for residents and families. When restrictions then ease off hopefully in December, this will turn into an important footfall boost for businesses,” she added.

Her party colleague, Cllr Daniel Butler seconded the motion.

“It’s a great idea. Kids are looking for something to do, and it can often be the simplest of things that can inspire their minds. These are simple things which ensure physical distancing and bring footfall into the city,” he said.

The City West member also issued an appeal for people to shop local “this year of all years,” saying: “It could save a business, a job and potentially a livelihood.” Cllr Sharon Benson, Sinn Fein, also spoke in support.