Row over council plans to build houses in Limerick village on site earmarked for pitches

LIMERICK City and County Council has been strongly criticised over plans to build houses on lands in Pallaskenry which have been earmarked by the local community for a sports facility.

While the local authority has agreed to sell lands to the east of the village to Pallaskenry Development Association, it has now identified an area to the north of the site which is it seeking to retain for housing.

In a report which was prepared for members of the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District, executive architect Tom Joyce confirmed the council’s decision to retain a small section of the lands.

He said the local authority had informed representatives of the development association over the summer that the site will be required for housing purposes.

Commenting on the report and accompanying maps confirming the area that is to be retained, Cllr Emmett O’Brien accused the council of “pulling a rabbit out of hat” saying it was “absolutely disgraceful.”

He said the site which the council is seeking to retain is “the very place where we want to put pitches”.

Cllr O’Brien, who lives in Pallaskenry, said the “rug has been pulled from under the people of the village and Pallaskenry Development Association” and he questioned if the development of sporting facilities can still proceed.

Cllr Kevin Sheahan said he too had concerns about the proposal to build additional social housing in Pallaskenry.

The former mayor said he has been informed that the local authority recently received approval from the Department of Housing to purchase 16 private houses which are currently being built at Main Street in the village.

“What is the percentage of social housing in Pallaskenry?” he asked suggesting there no need for the council to retain the lands for more housing.

“We must resist, we must say no.” he said adding that the message should go back to the council executive that they cannot have the site identified.

“This is a mistake are making, – the map presented should be refused,” he said.

Cllr O’Brien said the proposed purchase of the 16 houses at Main Street was the “elephant in the room” and he asked that a special public meeting be arranged in Pallaskenry.

While there was full support for such a meeting, Cllr Adam Teskey, cathaoirleach of the Adare-Rathkeale Municipal District, said any meeting would have to be organised in a way that is safe and in compliance with public health guidelines.