BREAKING: Limerick Covid-19 case numbers confirmed as death toll passes 2,000

The number of Covid-19 cases recorded in Limerick today is 22. As of midnight Tuesday November 17, the HPSC has been notified of 379 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 69,058* confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Sadly, Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer also confirmed 12 additional deaths related to COVID-19. There has been a total of 2,006 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

“Today we sadly report over 2,000 deaths associated with COVID-19 to date in this country. This pandemic has impacted, directly and indirectly, on families and communities all across Ireland.

“It is important that we continue to work together if we are to suppress this virus and protect as many people as possible. For the next two weeks, work from home, stay at home and follow public health advice.”

Limerick's 14-Day incidence rate per 100,000 population is now also at 241.7, the second highest in the country behind Donegal.

Of the cases notified today; 174 are men / 203 are women - 64% are under 45 years of age - The median age is 36 years old



116 in Dublin,

38 in Donegal,

30 in Meath,

27 in Cork,

22 in Limerick,

22 in Louth, and the remaining 124 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm today 282 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. 22 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.

Meanwhile, student activity and a​ ‘large outbreak’ at University Hospital Limerick are being cited as the primary reasons for a spike in cases of Covid-19 in Limerick. The Limerick Leader does not get 'exact' locations for the outbreaks, but speaking at a media briefing on Monday, Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn confirmed there is concern at the figures locally.

“There is a large outbreak linked with the hospital in Limerick so we are seeing cases in the community linked with that outbreak and we have also seen a very large outbreak linked with student activity in Limerick,” he said.