BREAKING: Limerick tourist attractions to close to public in New Year

TWO major local tourist attractions are set to close their doors to the public early in the New Year, it has been confirmed.

King John's Castle and Bunratty Castle will be shuttered from January 3 until Easter due to the continued uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Staff were told they would be placed on temporary layoff once more at the start of January. They are currently out of work due to the level 5 Covid-19 restrictions and not due back until the start of December.

In a letter, seen by the Limerick Leader, the Shannon Group chief executive May Considine confirmed the bad news.

She wrote: "With continued Covid uncertainty and government guidelines, lack of international traffic and significant losses arising in Shannon Heritage, we will regretfully not be in a position to open King John's Castle and Bunratty Castle and Folk Park to the public from January 3 until Easter 2021."

Around 150 staff will remain on temporary layoff, although Shannon Heritage will continue to operate the sites it is contractually bound to in the Dublin area.

Ms Considine added: "I realise our decision to remain closed in the early months of 2021 will be hugely disappointing for our employees at the sites. We will maintain and protect the valuable heritage sites during the closed months and prepare over that period for a successful opening in April 2021."

Clare TD Cathal Crowe said: "I’m just devastated for Shannon Group and its workers. Shannon Group has been put in a very difficult position due to the rock-bottom income levels for this year and has been extensively engaging with government officials on this but has been advised there is no funding in place."

"It is a tough pill to swallow so close to Christmas," he added, "Losses have been significant for Shannon Group this year and it’s important to note that this is not a full closure of the sites – while they will be closed to members of the public, these sites will be maintained, repaired and brought up to the best possible standard for reopening at around Easter time."

Mr Crowe - who raised the issue of the tourism sites in the Dail with his Fianna Fail colleague Willie O'Dea on Tuesday night - said the impact will be spread among many hotels, bed and breakfasts, cafes and restaurants that rely on the attractions.

"The ripple effect cannot be understated, and while I realise it may look bleak right now, I would hope that support can be found somewhere," he added.

Siptu representative Rachel Keane said there is devastation among the workforce.

"It has massive implications not only for workers and their families, but for the tourist industry as a whole," she said, "We truly believe by the actions of Shannon Group that the rightful home of these properties should be with the Office of Public Works and we will continue to pursue that to ensure their security for the future."

King John's Castle and Bunratty Castle were both due to close initially at the start of September.

But an injection of funding gave the two sites a stay of execution until the end of 2020.

The Limerick Leader has contacted the Shannon Group for comment. The group is expected to issue a statement shortly