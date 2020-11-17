Limerick Property Watch: A prominent roadside holding in one or more lots

Prominently located on southern approach to Abbeyfeale town, this 68 Acre / 27.4 HA Residential farm holding boasts 460m of road frontage onto the N21 national route.

The property is located on the main Limerick – Kerry road just 1.5km from the market town of Abbeyfeale and all its amenities include schools, shops, town park, southern greenway walk, restaurants, pubs etc.

The extensive road frontage allows for the property to be sold in one or more lots.

Lot 1 – A modern 4 bed, 3 bath detached residence which enjoys unobstructed views of the countryside to the rear. The large detached garage (48sq. m approx.) provides space for strorage / DIY purposes. There are mature lawns to the front, sides and rear of the property. The property has mains water and electricity connection, OFCH, D/G windows fitted and on site septic tank. Finished to a very high standard – this would make a great family home.

Lot 2 – Yard and buildings on 1 acre approx along with additional lands conveniently located on the main N21 route on the outskirts of Abbeyfeale town and suitable for a variety of applications (Subject to Planning Permission).

Existing structures include a 18m / 60"ft long cubicle house and other livestock houses and stores that would be suitable for other uses. Well water supply and mains electricity connections available.

Lot 3 - This idyllic cottage (73 sqm) is ideally situated on the outskirts of the market town of Abbeyfeale on 1 acre approx. (option to purchase additional lands) and would make for an excellent refurbishment project. The property is conveniently located on the western approach to the town and is accessible via a 400m long private passageway. The cottage adjoins the town park on its eastern boundary and is located just 250 metres from the banks of the river Feale (renowned for its salmon and trout fishing). The cottage is of stone/masonry construction with an asymmetric roof.

Lot 4 - The southwest facing lands are free draining and slope gently away from the public road towards the River Feale with multiple access points to the N21. The lands can be described as very good quality grassland with well water supply and mains electricity connections available.

All enquiries to sole selling agent Paul Stack, Sherry Fitzgerald Stack 068 32087 / info@sfstack.ie