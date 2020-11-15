Firefighters from four stations battle blaze at Limerick Georgian building overnight

FIREFIGHTERS from Rathkeale, Newcastle West, Foynes and the city attended a large fire at a Georgian building in County Limerick in the early hours of this Sunday morning.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service got the call to respond to the incident in Croagh at 00.33am. Two appliances from Rathkeale, one from Newcastle West, one from Foynes and three from the city - water carrier, hydraulic platform and an appliance - rushed to the scene.

They fought the large fire for almost seven hours. The last unit to return to base was Newcastle West at 7.10am.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

It is understood that the fire started in the vicinity of a Georgian farm house built in the late 18th century.