Moves to stop cars using laneway in Limerick town

Vehicular access is to be prohibited to and from the Square in Newcastle West to Nash’s Lane.

Local councillors discussed and backed the proposal on safety grounds.

Proposed works will involve the provision of a bollard.

The public has a month to make observations.

Separately,

Roadworks are set to continue on the N24 at Pallasgreen until Friday, November 27 at 4pm.

A stop go traffic management system with a single lane closure will be in place for the duration of the works.

Delays can be expected and Limerick City and County Council regrets any inconvenience caused.