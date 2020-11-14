Green light for festive display in Limerick village

THE annual Hayes Christmas Lights Display will be turned on in Shanagolden this Saturday evening.

The tradition began in 1997 and has grown over the years. The lights will be switched on at 6pm but there will be no opening night this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

The Hayes family are following the HSE guidelines that are in place and are asking people to follow the signs that are in place when visiting at other times. “We started putting up the lights on September 28 and only finished last week,” said Cormac Hayes.

“We would love if people would join us on Saturday by lighting a candle or even putting a light at their front window to remember the fantastic people on the frontline during these hard times. All money raised goes to Milford Hospice Limerick and The Children Ark Unit in Limerick University Hospital. Your donation is greatly appreciated.," he added.