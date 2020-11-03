Limerick's historic Treaty Stone is ‘cracking up’

THE plinth on which Limerick’s Treaty Stone rests is cracking up – and council has been urged to “show some love” to the historic attraction.

Limerick City North councillor John Costelloe is calling for specialist work be carried out to close the gaps.

The stone marks the signing of the Treaty of Limerick which ended the Williamite War in Ireland, with the pedestal moved to its current site in Clancy Strand in 1990.

Cllr Costelloe said: "Here we have the symbol of Limerick, the Treaty Stone, crying out for some much needed care while large funding is available for other projects of lesser importance. I’m appealing to the council and all the agencies concerned to come together and repair the damage. City Hall is a stone’s throw from the Treaty Stone so I’m pleading with the officials to show some love to Limerick’s most famous landmark.”

The councillor’s call has been backed up by the boss of the Limerick Civic Trust David O’Brien who said it wouldn’t take much effort to repair.

“There’s a few hours of lime mortar, a little bit of pointing. There’s very little work involved,” he said.

“It’s important we do it and look after our monument. This monument has been vandalised in the past. For a small outlay of money, you could fill up the crevices,” Tom Toomey added.