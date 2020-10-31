BREAKING: Significant reduction in number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Limerick

THERE are seven new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Limerick, new figures released this Saturday evening reveal.

This compares to 38 cases confirmed on Friday evening and 35 confirmed cases on Thursday evening across the city and county. The seven cases reported today is the lowest daily increase since September 30 when six cases were reported.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of five additional deaths in Ireland related to the virus.

As of midnight Friday, October 30 the HPSC has been notified of 416 more confirmed cases of Covid-19 across the state.

Of the cases notified today;

186 are men / 230 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

87 in Dublin, 62 in Cork, 41 in Mayo, 37 in Galway and the remaining 189 cases are spread across 20 other counties including the seven cases in Limerick.

The 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population in Limerick now stands at 276.6 while the national incidence rate is 268.7.



As of 2pm today 320 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 19 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

There has been a total of 1,913 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said; “We are making progress in suppressing the current rise of COVID-19. Ireland is currently one of only four countries in the EU with a reduction in its 7-day incidence. Nationally, our reproductive number has reduced to about 1.0.

“We are working collectively to achieve suppression, but it is too early to ease our efforts. The incidence is decreasing in young adults but it continues to rise in those aged over 75. We have more to do but we are on the right track.”

