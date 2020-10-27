Limerick Property Watch: Derrynane serves up quality home

REA Dooley Auctioneers are delighted to offer this immaculate two-storey residence for sale.

The modern property is located within a few minutes of the village of Athlacca. This superb home has everything to offer any discerning buyer with many defining features such as recess lighting in hall/living room and sitting room, understairs storage, landscaped lawns, mature trees with sweeping driveway, tennis court, patio area, brick paving, to mention but a few.

The property has been totally renovated in 2019 to a very high specification.

The towns of Kilmallock & Bruff are a 10 minute commute, Charleville 15 minutes, Limerick City 25 minutes and Shannon Airport 40 mins

Accommodation comprises of: Entrance Hall, Sitting Room, Office, Living Room, Kitchen/Dining, Utility, WC, 5 Bedrooms, Converted Attic with Landing & WC, Separate self contained building with kit/din/luv, shower room and maisonette. Must be viewed to be appreciated.

Features

Tennis Court

Patio area

Landscaped Lawns

In close proximity to all amenities

Master Bedroom/ Ensuite

AT A GLANCE

Location: Derrynane House, Rathcannon, Athlacca, Kilmallock

Description: Five bedroom, detached house

Price: €385,000

Seller: REA Dooley Group

Contact: 061 385852