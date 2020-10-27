SPONSORED CONTENT
Limerick Property Watch: Derrynane serves up quality home
The property has been totally renovated in 2019 to a very high specification
REA Dooley Auctioneers are delighted to offer this immaculate two-storey residence for sale.
The modern property is located within a few minutes of the village of Athlacca. This superb home has everything to offer any discerning buyer with many defining features such as recess lighting in hall/living room and sitting room, understairs storage, landscaped lawns, mature trees with sweeping driveway, tennis court, patio area, brick paving, to mention but a few.
The towns of Kilmallock & Bruff are a 10 minute commute, Charleville 15 minutes, Limerick City 25 minutes and Shannon Airport 40 mins
Accommodation comprises of: Entrance Hall, Sitting Room, Office, Living Room, Kitchen/Dining, Utility, WC, 5 Bedrooms, Converted Attic with Landing & WC, Separate self contained building with kit/din/luv, shower room and maisonette. Must be viewed to be appreciated.
Features
- Tennis Court
- Patio area
- Landscaped Lawns
- In close proximity to all amenities
- Master Bedroom/ Ensuite
AT A GLANCE
Location: Derrynane House, Rathcannon, Athlacca, Kilmallock
Description: Five bedroom, detached house
Price: €385,000
Seller: REA Dooley Group
Contact: 061 385852
