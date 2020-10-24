Louise Loves: Action Aid calls on Limerick!

Action Aid Ireland is calling on young people in South West aged 14 to 17 to submit a five-minute speech for its newly re-launched Action Talks competition.

The competition, now in its seventh year, has had been re-launched as an entirely digital competition to make it accessible to as many students as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

Entries will be taken online, and finalists will be asked to present their speech to a panel of esteemed judges during a Zoom event in February. The first prize will be a €500 One4All voucher for the winning student and a €100 One4All voucher for their teacher.

Young people will be asked to choose one of three topics relating to international development and the global coronavirus pandemic and write a five-minute or 600-word speech. This year’s topics are:

1. The coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity to imagine a more equal and sustainable world, but we must act now.

2. With a shocking increase in violence against women and girls, the coronavirus pandemic has shown us that the struggle for gender equality is far from over.

3. The coronavirus pandemic has reminded us of the importance of global solidarity and international aid.

I spoke with Siobhan Mc Gee, CEO of Action Aid Ireland on Saturday and this is what she said:

“The coronavirus pandemic has effected each one of us and we are developing new ways of working across our programmes. We are delighted to re-launch the Action Talks competition as a completely digital event and to continue engaging young people across the South West. We have also created learning resources to help teachers to get the most out of the competition’.

While students in the South West have faced lockdown and missed out on school for six months, many students across the world will never get to return following the pandemic. Action Aid surveyed 130 teachers from 14 countries who work in communities where livelihoods have been lost during the pandemic and where girls are being hardest hit by school closures.

Action Aid is hoping entrants will come up with innovative, well-researched, and creative speeches, using their own unique perspective from growing up in a pandemic.

To enter click here

Mary Immaculate College Open Day Goes Virtual

Mary Immaculate College Open Day is to go online for 2020. The event will take place on Wednesday, 28 October from 9.30am.

According to Dr Patrick Cosgrove, MIC’s Student Recruitment Officer, “The MIC Virtual Open Day provides a safe environment for prospective students to virtually explore the College’s programmes, campuses and facilities.

The Virtual Open Day, as with an on-campus event, will showcase the wide range of programmes available at both campuses, whilst also providing an opportunity to engage online with faculty and student services teams.”



Live links to all programme presentations and Q & A sessions will be available at www.micopenday.ie closer to the event date.

For more details and to register for the Open Day go to www.micopenday.ie