Limerick City and County Council urges public to conduct council business online or by phone

LIMERICK City and County Council has asked the public to carry out council business online or via phone, as access to public offices will be by appointment only, following the activation of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions.

A spokesperson said that the action has been taken in order to protect its staff and members of the public and will remain in effect for six weeks. This date may change depending on Government and health expert advice.

Essential services will be maintained during this period.

Those wishing to contact the local authority are encouraged to email customerservices@limerick.ie or contact the Council online using the MyLimerick service on Limerick.ie or by phoning 061-556000.

Meetings can be arranged by appointment if necessary but only in exceptional circumstances.

However a number of services have to be curtained as a result of the new restrictions.

Motor Tax services can be accessed online or applications that are posted to our offices will be processed. Library Services will be online only.

The Chief Executive of Limerick City and County Council is continuing to urge all citizens in Limerick to co-operate with the increased levels and remain resilient to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Dr Pat Daly, chief executive of Limerick City and County Council said: “We are taking these measures as part of our response to this ongoing and ever-changing situation regarding Covid-19 for the health and safety of the people of Limerick and the staff of Limerick City and County Council.

"While our public offices may be appointment only, our staff are continuing to provide essential services to the people of Limerick while others are successfully working remotely from home. We are open by appointment but I am encouraging people to use online methods of contacting us so we can all play our part in preventing the spread of this virus in Limerick.”

For the latest on Covid 19 changes in Limerick City and County Council please visit Limerick.ie/covid-19