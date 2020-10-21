Any leads? Paw Patrol in action in Limerick
A garda's best friend
MANNING checkpoints on quiet roads can be lonely but not when you have man's best friend for company.
The Garda Traffic account has tweeted about a possible new canine recruit.
"Limerick Roads Police Unit had company last night at a checkpoint close to Montpelier. No detections for drink / drug driving.
"Thank you to everyone for helping to keep our communities safe and taking the public health advice - protecting each other," they tweeted.
It was a dog day night as opposed to a dog day afternoon.
