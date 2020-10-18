Limerick auctioneers mark 50 years of selling, letting and valuing property

IN 1970, you could buy a three-bed semi for around £2,500 or €3,175 in today’s money.

The prices may have changed but what has remained the same is you can buy your family home from Rooney Auctioneers, who are celebrating 50 years in business. It all began in September 1970 when Pat Kearney opened the doors of Rooney Auctioneers on O’Connell Street.

During the next 50 years it has become one of the Mid-West’s leading estate agents in residential and commercial property and chartered surveyors.

When a business has endured five decades, it must be doing something right.

In the case of Rooney Auctioneers that something is a desire to continually change and improve.

“Every decade and generation has taken the business further and further,” said Gordon Kearney, managing director.

Gordon, along with his sister Lisa and brother Peter are the current directors of Rooney Auctioneers and are leading the way for the second generation to make its mark on the business.

The company has faced down challenges such as numerous recessions and Covid-19 and emerged stronger and better than before.

“These challenges over the last five decades have brought changes to the way we operate at Rooney Auctioneers and in the last decade we have seen probably the biggest shift with our industry now being fully regulated and the advent of new technologies - virtual viewings, drone technology, on-line auction platforms etc,” said Gordon.

Rooney Auctioneers has continued to operate from 99 O’Connell Street for the last 50 years, however, the office has expanded to accommodate the growing team.

Lisa Kearney, head of residential and new homes, is very optimistic about the property market in the Mid-West region, even in a Covid-19 world where depictions of a slow-down have not come to fruition.

Lisa and her residential team are continuing to experience high demand for new homes and quality second hand homes in Limerick city, suburbs and county.

Peter Kearney says that going forward they want to make sure they have “the right people in the right roles to grow the business”. He says their view of the company’s “family” extends far beyond an employee’s last name.

“What I love is the passion the people have that work in our firm. We have a lot of employees that are non-family, but they treat our business like they are family. We appreciate all of our employees and to be able to work with people other than family who treat your business like it’s their business is something we really appreciate and are grateful to have,” said Peter.

Managing Director, Gordon Kearney said while we are all in strange times with Covid-19 he is optimistic that their work ethic and focus on their clients’ needs will ensure the continuing success of the firm.

“We look forward to meeting clients, old and new, during the next decade,” said Gordon.

As part of the 50th celebrations Rooney Auctioneers are delighted to announce the appointment of two new associate directors – Briain Considine, residential and new homes sales; and Tony Wallace, head of property management and lettings.

For more on the residential, commercial, valuation and property management services they provide please see www.rooneys.eu