CBS Secondary School: Building a bright future for Charleville boys - register now for open evening

Invitation To 5th & 6th Class Boys & their Parents

CBS Charleville Secondary School: Virtual open evening - Monday, October 19 2020 @ 7PM

Principal of C.B.S. Charleville Secondary School Andrea Murphy is honoured to be leading a committed team of professional and well-educated staff helping to facilitate the development of a growing number of students in the town of Charleville.

‘It is a privilege to work with such a dedicated staff, working together to ensure our students will grow in confidence, personality and character. We believe that every student has special gifts and talents and that by working together as a team we can nurture their confidence, create high expectations and support them to achieve their full potential.’

CBS Charleville is very proud of the reputation that it has developed over its history which is a result of the incredible commitment and great work carried out by students, staff and parents.

This is particularly evident by the results our Leaving Certificate Class of 2020 achieved, with one student achieving 625 points, and closely followed by a large cohort of students in the 500-600 and, 400-500 points categories.

‘Exam results are very important and the gateway to the next step, but they’re just one small part of the whole person. We offer a fantastic pupil-teacher ratio, and I believe we are a truly inclusive school.

This inclusivity is seen in the new Autism Spectrum Disorder class, which is a result of the pioneering response to the needs of students with ASD as well as their parents. I believe this will be a huge asset for families and students in Charleville.’

‘We are so proud of our students, with the spirit of partnership, teamwork and positivity permeating throughout the school. The school aims to provide the best possible education to all the students entrusted in our care. Caring is the foundation of the Edmund Rice tradition, students are at their best in a caring environment, they listen to people who matter to them, and to whom they matter. Working together, staff, parents, the Senior Management Team and Board of Management, will continue to support our students. Mol an óige agus tiocfaidh sí.’

Please register for the virtual open night on our school website www.charlevillecbs.com. Pre registration for our virtual Open Night is required to send an access link prior to the event.

WHO WE ARE

As an all-boys secondary school in the Edmund Rice tradition, CBS Charleville aspires to the intellectual, moral, spiritual, physical and social formation of all members of our school community. We seek to inspire our students to reach their potential, to foster integrity, inclusivity and a spirit of service for the greater glory of God. We place infinite value on providing a safe learning environment that is conducive to teaching and learning.

WHY CHOOSE CBS CHARLEVILLE?

Inclusive, holistic approach to education and student wellbeing

We CARE, we show RESPECT, we are RESPONSIBLE

A positive, respectful learning environment with a strong emphasis placed on quality teaching and learning

Top class facilities - new learning hub, state-of-the-art Woodwoork / Construction room, large well-equipped PE facilities, two new Chrome trolleys, new ASD unit, Canteen, two Science Laboratories

Student-centred teaching

Small class groups

Wide ranging curriculum pathways Junior Cycle, Senior Cycle, Transition Year, Leaving Cert Applied

Strong emphasis on pastoral care and support with a dedicated pastoral care team

