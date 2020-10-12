Limerick school sends sixth year students home after 'a number of positive Covid-19 cases' confirmed

A WHOLE year of students has been sent home after a number of positive Covid-19 cases were confirmed at a school in Limerick.

According to correspondence sent to parents on Sunday, the school has been in "close contact" with the HSE and the Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board [LCETB], and have been "advised that all 6th year students are to stay at home" from this Monday until Sunday.

"This decision has not been made lightly and it is being implemented in order to protect all 6th years, their families and our entire school community," said the correspondence, which has been seen by the Limerick Leader.

The school letter said that classes will be live-streamed where teachers will deliver lessons, as per their student timetable.

"I would like to remind you that we are extremely well prepared for this. If you have not been contacted directly by the HSE in relation to your child being identified as a close contact, then your child does not need to be tested."

It is not known how many cases have been confirmed at the school, or if any of the cases are connected to a particular outbreak. A spokesperson indicated that contact tracing for the students is in its early stages.

The spokesperson said that the school is "making sure it rigorously follows all protocols" in this situation.

All other years at the school are operating as normal.

In an interview with RTE's This Week on Sunday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that there is not going to be a longer mid-term break, and that schools are not contributing to the current rise in cases.

As of Saturday, there are 1,208 cases in Limerick, following an increase of 54 cases on Saturday. That is the second highest daily increase in Limerick since April 26, when there were 61 cases recorded.

To date, 29 people in Limerick have died from Covid-19.