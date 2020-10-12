Premier League champions open new store in Limerick
Liverpool FC has opened a pop up store at the Crescent Shopping Centre
PREMIER League champions Liverpool FC have opened a new pop up store in Limerick – less than four months after winning the title.
The shop, the club’s first on Shannonside, opened at the Crescent Shopping Centre in Dooradoyle at the weekend and is expected to remain open until Christmas.
In June, the Merseyside club, which has a loyal following in Limerick and the Mid West, ended its 30-year wait to win the top-flight of English football.
Located over two floors, the new pop up shop is located next to Argos. Large crowds flocked to the store at the weekend after the Crescent confirmed its opening on social media.
Liverpool FC has a number of other pop up shops in Cork and Dublin.
