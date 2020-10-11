World's best referee makes terrible decision in Limerick!

NIGEL Owens made a terrible mistake in Limerick last night but as usual he admitted his error.

Mr Owens was officiating at the Munster v Edinburgh match in Thomond Park, which the men in red won by two points. On his journey home after the match - presumably via Cork Airport - he made a very wrong call.

He tweeted: "Should have done geography in school. Must have missed the turning for Cork on way back from the match in Limerick. I was was not far from Tralee before I noticed. Nightmare and extra hour plus drive back then."

It was a big penalty for missing the turn off on the M20 for Cork. But it has happened to many of us locals and before we know it we're on our way to Adare.

It could have been worse though - at least his car didn't breakdown...