Work of Limerick artist to feature at Liverpool exhibition

LIMERICK-based artist Mike Byrne will be honoured in the Bluecoat Display Centre as part of the Liverpool Irish Festival this month.

Each year, the Bluecoat Display Centre in Liverpool and Liverpool Irish Festival work alongside the Design and Crafts Council of Ireland to find a new Irish creative to celebrate.

This year, former course leader of the Ceramic Design Course at LSAD, Mike Byrne, will be honoured during the month-long event.

Twelve pieces of Mike’s work will be showcased at the event.

“The Bluecoat Display Centre, which is very prominent, has big windows as part of their gallery area. During this month, they put the work of the chosen Irish person on display in the window for the month of October,” Mike said.

The Dublin native moved to Limerick when he was 21 to study Ceramic Design at the Limerick School of Art and Design and graduated in 1977. He resides at North Circular Road.

“I came to Limerick to attend the art school over 40 years ago and I never left. I met my wife Mary here and that was that. Limerick has been very good to me,” he said.

Mike taught at The Limerick School of Art and Design for over 20 years but is now fully concentrating on his artistic practice in Limerick city. Visit mikebyrne.ie for more information.