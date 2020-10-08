Regional tourist attractions set to go green

TOURIST attractions across the region are to turn a hue of green this evening to show solidarity with a hospitality sector battered by the pandemic.

The Shannon group will light up it's two prime attractions Bunratty Castle and King John’s Castle in green from 7.30pm.

They will be joined by Shannon Airport.

Normally the greening of these Shannon Group buildings would be done for St. Patrick’s Day as part of the global greening campaign, but given the unprecedented impact Covid-19 is having on the tourism sector, Shannon Group is taking part in a campaign to shine a light on this vital sector of the tourism economy.

A number of other landmark Irish tourism sites will also light up green for the initiative.