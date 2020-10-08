Limerick restaurant ordered to close due to 'grave and immediate danger' to public health

A Limerick restaurant was one of two premises which were ordered to close last month, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland has confirmed.

A closure order was served on Boojum at Patrick Street in the city centre on September 8 after Environmental Health Officers from the HSE visited the premises.

The order, which has been published by the FSAI, states the HSE had concerns there was “likely to be a grave and immediate danger to public health” at the premises.

The specific reason outlined in the order related to the toilets at the restaurant and an “accumulation of sewage and wastewater in the basement accompanied by a strong malodour”.

According to the FSAI, the closure order was lifted on September 11 – after the concerns of the HSE were addressed.

While not commenting on the specifc case, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI said: “Failures in sewage systems should also sound alarm bells for food businesses. It is simply unacceptable for a food business to continue to operate when their sewage/wastewater systems have issues. Food business owners are responsible for ensuring best practices in relation to food handling and food storage in their business. Failure to do this puts their customers at risk. It’s also important to comply with rules on food labelling, which ensure customers are fully informed about the food they buy.”

The only other food business which was the subject of a closure order in September was the New World takeaway at Glenmore Park, Muirhevnamore, Dundalk, Louth

In that case the order related to a food storage room in the rear yard.

