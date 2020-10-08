Limerick students consider legal action over cancellations of debs

STUDENTS whose debs balls were cancelled over coronavirus are considering legal action after the company due to operate them only offered a partial refund.

Debs balls were among the huge numbers of large-scale events which had to be called off on public health grounds due to the spread of Covid-19.

However, students at two secondary schools in the city have been left furious after Big Boss Events only offered back a portion of the price of the ticket.

Pupils at St Munchin's College in Corbally and Thomond Community College at Woodview Park have alleged they were only able to claim back 50% of the €80 they had forked out on a ticket for the annual celebration.

But Big Boss managing director Philip Geraghty says that figure is closer to 70%, and has pointed to the costs his own company has yet to recover.

He also claimed that students at "90% to 95%" of the schools he was to provide a debs ball package to were happy with the refund offer, and said his firm has been "destroyed" by Covid-19.

Cliona Park's Debbie McCarthy, who is a member of the Thomond Community College's debs ball organising committee confirmed they are looking at legal action to recover 100% of the ticket price for each student from Big Boss Events.

She said: "I just don't think [a partial refund] is fair. Where my school is, it's in a disadvantaged area. Kids are all from around here, we are struggling to get that money. We were paying for this weekly."

In exchange for the €80 ticket cost, Big Boss Events - which is organising debs for 13 years - was providing the venue hire, the meal, security, a band, DJ as well as entertainments and awards.

John Hickey, whose son paid €160 for him and his girlfriend to go to the St Munchin's Community College ball has urged Mr Geraghty to provide a detailed breakdown of the costs he has yet to recover.

He said: "Big Boss gets to keep €40 from every kid and their partners in all the schools in which they ran debs. I could understand a small fee being held, but where in the name of God are they getting €40 or 50%? My son paid €160 for two tickets. If you are keeping €80 of his money, you need to account for how you came to this figure, and what cost you incurred that could possibly lead to justify keeping this amount."

Like many people, John has been struggling over the last six months, with his city centre pub only just re-opening after the Covid-19 lockdown.

"Needless to say, everyone has been stuck for money over the last six months, and I'm not the exception," he said.

Mr Geraghty said he is trying to refund as much money as he can, and stated that contracts the debs organising committees signed included a non-refundable deposit to be paid.

"I've worked directly with committee members and principals of schools, elected year heads and teachers. These people have been extremely reasonable. They've understood the situation. But there are a small minority who have taken serious issue with it," he told the Leader.

He said due to the pandemic, he has been forced to lay off his entire workforce, and is working through the refund process alone.

