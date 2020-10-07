Online consultation for Limerick development plan

PEOPLE wishing to have their say on the new Limerick Development Plan are being invited to make their views known on the internet.

Limerick City and County Council has established a ‘virtual room’ to allow members of the public to have their say on the new strategy, which will govern how the area develops between 2022 and 2028.

It comes with traditional drop in consultation evenings at City Hall and County Hall not an option due to the Covid-19 restrictions, with the aim being to replicate these events.

By navigating the room, members of the public can listen to a welcome note from Mayor Michael Collins and council boss Dr Pat Daly.

They can find out more information on what is a development plan and watch a series of videos on each of the strategy’s; eight themes.

To view the ‘Virtual Room’ log on to Limerick.ie/Limerick-Development-Plan and click on the Virtual Room panel.

Members of the public can also make a submission through our online portal MyPoint also accessible via Limerick.ie/Limerick-Development-Plan.

The deadline for submissions to the Limerick Development Plan falls on Monday, October 12, 2020.