Louise Loves: UL students tackle period poverty with new campaign

Anytime of the month is a student led social enterprise working to alleviate the effects of period poverty in Ireland. On Saturdays show I chatted with the very inspirational UL student Catríona O'Halloran about her involvement in this project.

Catríona and her colleagues in UL aim to combat period poverty in Ireland, in particular aiding students in UL, and those in direct provision.

If you are unfamiliar with the term, Period poverty – it occurs when purchasing sanitary products puts a financial strain on a person. Catríona informed me of some worrying statistics that she uncovered while researching the reality of period poverty in UL. Catríona found that:

35%of people have found it difficult to pay for sanitary products.

75%of people have gone longer than the recommended 4 hours wearing a sanitary product due to financial strain.

64%of people have borrowed a sanitary product from a stranger.

82%of people found it uncomfortable or fairly uncomfortable asking for a sanitary product from a stranger.

Worrying figures for a first world country. The group of students behind this research are part of UL’s ENACTUS – A social entrepreneurship society who work voluntary to tackle social and environmental issues.

This year the group have partnered with UL student life who provide free pads and tampons for students on campus. They have also officially launched a brand-new website that allows you to support their efforts. By following three simple steps you can make a big difference!

Step 1: Log on to anytimeofthemonth.com and purchase an Anytime of the Month Package

Step 2:​ Display the logo and become and Any time of the Month ambassador. Someone in need of a sanitary product can approach you, a friendly stranger and get a sanitary product from you or you can direct them to a partner.

Step 3:​ Profits from your Anytime of the Month purchase go to alleviating period poverty with the people that suffer most, in an environmentally sustainable way through period cups or reusable sanitary pads for example

I am proud to be an Anytime of the Month ambassador and urge you to support if you can do so. Find out more and get involved at anytimeofthemonth.com/ or on social media - Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

_______________________________

Irish Woman in Harmony search for young female voices!

Dreams - the debut single by Irish Women In Harmony (IWIH) - has been one of the feel-good, positive energy stories to emerge from the summer of lockdown in Ireland.

Thrilled by the reception and success for ‘Dreams’, Irish Women In Harmony are now making plans to release an exciting new Christmas single, and are looking for twelve talented girls, aged twelve years and under, to join them as a tween choir for the recording.

I spoke with IWIH Harmonizer-In-Chief Ruth Anne Cunningham who says: “Irish Women In Harmony is all about inspiring young Irish girls to get into music and dream big. When I was younger, I always wanted to sing at any opportunity I got, so we’d like to give 12 X 12s-and-under the chance to sing with us on our Christmas project. And we are so excited to hear your submissions.”

If you think you have what it takes to be one of the 12 x 12-and-under tween choir and join Irish Women In Harmony, please submit a 30-second video clip of you singing ‘Dreams’ to irishwomeninharmonygmail.com or post/dm your video on Instagram tagging @irishwomeninharmony and the hashtag #IWIHSearch.

Good luck!