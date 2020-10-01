Charity to transfer management of Limerick hostel to specialist operator

The Society of St. Vincent de Paul has announced its intention to transfer the management of hostels, including St. Patrick’s in Limerick, to other homeless charities with specialist expertise in the sector.

Confirming the move, the Society says it believes it will benefit those who use the services of its hostels as managing homeless hostels is moving beyond the capacity of a volunteer-led organisation such as SVP

As most of the funding for the hostels comes from the state SVP is in discussion with the relevant local authorities and the HSE to facilitate the transfer of its services.

There are nine hostels involved which between them have almost 300 beds per night for homeless people.

SVP operates St Patrick’s Hostel at Clare Street in the city where it provides 47 places for homeless men.

The other eight hostels it operates are located in Carlow, Cork, Ennis, Longford, Waterford and Wexford.

Commenting on the decision, Andy Heffernan, national secretary of SVP, said as a volunteer-led organisation, its structure is not suitable to fully adhere to statutory governance and management protocols in the sector and to the increased specialisation which now exceeds the capacity of its volunteers.

The transfer to new management at the hostels is scheduled to take place before the end of September 2021.

“Our funders, staff, service users and their families where appropriate are being fully briefed with a view to organising smooth transfer of services.” said Mr Heffernan.