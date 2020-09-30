Caution advised as Limerick tunnel partially closed

The Limerick tunnel is partially closed this afternoon

MOTORISTS are being asked to drive with care, particularly around the Limerick Tunnel area.

It comes after the northbound bore of the tunnel was closed after an “overheight vehicle” entered it.

The southbound bore remains open, but some delays are expected.

Elsewhere in Limerick, works on the N69 between Askeaton and Kilcornan are causing a slowdown for traffic in both directions. A stop and go system is in place from 8am to 6pm each day.