Decision on new Limerick school delayed as further information is sought

A PLANNING decision on the new 1,000-student school for Mungret has been delayed after council sought significant further information on the project.

The Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (ETB) had submitted an application for permission to build the school on a 10-acre site at Dromdarrig in Mungret.

The three-storey facility will include a multi-purpose hall, special educational needs unit, six ballcourts, a playing field and new roads to service it.

It will serve Mungret Community College, which is currently using space in the former Mungret College building.

However, Limerick City and County Council planners have requested extra information on a variety of issues related to the development.​

On top of this, council planners are seeking an “extensive and rigorous schedule of phased archeological investigation”, with the first phase being a “non-invasive geo-physical survey.”

At present, 90 car parking spaces are proposed on site, but the local authority feels in order to comply with development plans, this should be increased to 108.

A set-down area for dropping students off should be more clearly denoted, while a distinction should be made between long-term car parking and set-down parking. To this end, a new parking plan should be supplied to the council.