Axing of Dublin service ‘a disastrous blow to Limerick’, says mayor

GOVERNMENT has been urged to intervene to stop Bus Eireann slamming the brakes on its Limerick to Dublin-bound service.

The long-standing X12 service, which connects to Portlaoise, Roscrea and Nenagh along the Limerick-Dublin corridor will cease operating early next year.

On top of this, the X51 route which connects Limerick and Galway will not return following its suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the regular 51 route linking Shannonside with Corribside will continue.

No job losses are planned, but Bus Eireann has said its city operation in Limerick, Cork, Galway and Waterford are planned. Severe financial pressures have been blamed for the move.

But concerns have been expressed locally at the closure of these routes, and the price impact on customers, with private coach operators set to have free reign on the Limerick-Dublin line.

The Labour party chairman of the transport committee, Cllr Joe Leddin pointed out that during the Covid-19 lockdown, the likes of Dublin Coach, JJ Kavanagh and CityLink suspended services, with State-run companies like Bus Eireann and Irish Rail providing a reduced offering.

“You’ve had the National Transport Authority opening up these services to put in private operators in direct competition with the State service. But when the lockdown came, the private operators simply abandoned the area, they felt there was no market there. It was left to Bus Eireann, the State service, who have now themselves decided to pull out. It’s hugely disappointing and concerning,” he said, “If there is another lockdown in six months time, how are people to avail of essential medical services?”

Cllr Leddin expressed concern that a private operator could “exploit the opportunity” brought about by a lack of competition on the route, and bring about price rises.

Private operators will eventually return & hike charges with no public provider #publictransport https://t.co/l1ZroR6c1x — Cllr Joe Leddin (@JLeddin) September 28, 2020

Mayor Michael Collins said Bus Eireann’s move to pull the route would represent a “disastrous blow to Limerick.”

“It’s not just about Limerick to Dublin. That route also connects Limerick to other counties like Tipperary, Laois and Kildare, and if you want to go north or other parts of the country, you must travel via Dublin. So it’s a very serious issue. It’s something I will be taking up with my colleagues, and ask why they are making this decision. It’s not all about making money, it’s a vital service,” he added.