WATCH: 'Think twice about hosting a house party' — Limerick students' unions launch Covid campaign

STUDENTS' unions from University of Limerick, Mary Immaculate College and Limerick Institute of Technology have teamed up to launch an awareness campaign to encourage students to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The video campaign, released this Monday, features top students' union representatives from each institution, urging everyone to protect the community on- and off-campus.

The campaign comes as all higher education institutions return to the classroom, albeit online, this week.

FYI: The party at @studentpresUL’s gaff is off ‍♂️



Yesterday marked the launch of @UL_StudentLife’s COVID19 Awareness Campaign in collaboration with @MaryiSU, @LSADatLIT & @LIT_SU.



“COVID19 is still among us and we, young people, can be the solution.” pic.twitter.com/QiIGC1vuX7 September 28, 2020

UL Student Life president, Cían Quinlan said on Twitter: "If you don’t want to listen to us and continue to mingle in mass numbers make sure you know the risks and the potential impact of those around you. Yes, you will probably will survive, but there’s a loved one who might not. Here in UL Student Life we are the wolf pack. However, in order to belong to it we must protect it first. Think twice about hosting a house party this week."