Register now for virtual Open Night at Charleville Girls’ School

The deadline is approaching to register for a virtual open night which takes place next Wednesday, September 30 at St Mary's Secondary School in Charleville.

Student Care has always been to the forefront of everything we do in St Mary’s Secondary School, Charleville.

Our girls have benefited from our wide and balanced curriculum, provided for by a staff whose competence and expertise are second to none.

With our student-centred approach, we aim to build pupils’ self-confidence so that they have the courage to attempt and overcome new challenges.

We are so proud of our students whose resilience in the face of a global pandemic was incredible.

We also salute our current students who have made the return to school possible by embracing our new safety protocols with such respect. We would like to commend our students for acting so responsibly in our school. They are a credit to themselves and their families.

How to register:

You can find a link to pre register for our Virtual Open Night on our school website and Twitter and Facebook accounts or you can email the address below and we would be more than happy to send you the link.

What will take place?

It will begin with Principal Maighread Finn and our Deputy Principal Yvonne O’Keeffe, who will provide an overview of school ethos and mission statement, as we empower young women for today’s world.

This will be followed by a virtual tour of the school, led by our student council.

Length of Virtual Event: 30-40mins

Deadline to register: 12pm on Wednesday, September 30 2020.

Start time: 7pm on Wednesday, September 30 2020.

Link to register: stmaryscharleville.ie/

If you have any queries about the event, feel free to contact us at (063) 81877 or admin@stmaryscharleville.org

St Mary's Secondary School - social media accounts

Website: stmaryscharleville.ie/

Facebook: St. Mary’s Secondary School, Charleville -

Twitter: @stmaryscharle