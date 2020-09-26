A warm welcome is guaranteed as new centre opens in Limerick town

MAYOR Michael Collins cut the tape thus officially opening Rathkeale’s new Welcome Centre, with a Fáilte Ireland Tourist Point.

Located at the Rathkeale Community Centre, the Welcome Centre’s friendly staff will help visitors find local attractions, services, and businesses. They will also greet tourists referred by the many Fáilte Ireland and Limerick’s Atlantic Edge European Embrace initiatives.

“Sincere well done. It is so enlightening to have such a good news story at this time for Tourism,” said event attendee John Fitzgerald of the Limerick Tourism Taskforce.

“We have to take this time as a once in a generation opportunity to do something different and creative and listening to you guys tonight gives me reasons to cheer. I genuinely believe in community / local driven tourism projects as the secret to success.

The opening ceremony last Friday had a guest list of 27 dignitaries including Cllr Bridie Collins; Mayor Michael Collins; Minister Niall Collins; Cllr Stephen Keary; Cllr John O'Donoghue; Deputy Richard O'Donoghue; Minister Patrick O'Donovan; Aoife Potter-Cogan, council’s administrative officer for tourism; and Cllr Adam Teskey.

Speakers included the mayor, Donie O’Connor, manager of the Welcome Centre, as well as Pat Neville, chairperson of the Rathkeale Community Council.

“Rathkeale is the start of the Greenway and will soon be at the corner of the Foynes to Limerick motorway, making the town more convenient to Limerick’s 94,000 people,” said Mr Neville.

“We want all visitors to feel welcome and have a place where they can learn about what this friendly town has to offer.”

Derek Downes, owner of the town’s Eurospar and founding member of a new Rathkeale business group, said: “The Welcome Centre and its Failte Ireland connection is another good news story for forward looking Rathkeale.”

“It’s the kind of event welcomed by the 45 plus business owners that are working to let people know that they can trust Rathkeale as the safest place to shop,” said Mr Downes.

Ensuring everything was kept local and proud, the event was generously catered by Rathkeale’s Bloomer’s Café and Restaurant and the Deel Bakery.

