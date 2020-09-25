Limerick Property Watch: Make Elm Park your place to grow

Sherry FitzGerald is delighted to bring to the market 1 Elm Park Villas, Ennis Road.

An excellent family home set behind a stone wall adding privacy and security to the new homeowners. This is truly a special home and would be an ideal purchase for those seeking a very well located downsize option, and for first-time buyers and investors alike. Viewing is recommended without delay!

This is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after locations in Limerick with good reason. Only a short walk from the city centre there are a wealth of amenities on your doorstep including Limerick Lawn Tennis Club, the riverfront with its associated walks and sporting facilities, and the array of restaurants and bars in the city centre itself.

There is also a selection of highly regarded schools both primary and secondary within walking distance including JFK, Educate Together, Villiers School and just slightly further afield Laurel Hill secondary school and Mary Immaculate College.

The property is also ideally situated within easy access to the M7 network which provides convenient access to Dublin, Galway, Shannon Airport or Cork.

The entrance hallway is bright and spacious and fitted with original parquet flooring. There are two reception rooms off the hall - generously sized rooms that offer high ceilings, parquet flooring, feature fireplaces and a bay window overlooking the front of the property. There is space for a WC under the stairs. The property has been extended to the rear and now offers spacious flexible accommodation with a very bright kitchen/breakfast/family room opening into the back garden. The possibilities here are endless and offers excellent living accommodation space.

Upstairs there are four spacious bedrooms (three doubles and a single) and a bathroom. There is a further attic room with potential for a variety of uses such as a fifth bedroom or home office.

The property is located on a private corner site with an enclosed walled sunny front garden laid out in lawn and a garage with off-street parking to the rear. Also, in the rear is a large decking area with further lawns.

AT A GLANCE

Location: 1 Elm Park Villas, Ennis Road, Limerick city

Description: Four bedroom, semi-detached house

Price: €350,000

Seller: Sherry FitzGerald

Contact: 061 418000