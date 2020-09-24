Criminal Assets Bureau seize €2m worth of cars in Clare and Tipperary linked to UK investigation

MORE THAN €2m worth of cars have been seized as part of a joint operation between the Criminal Assets Bureau and UK police.

The Criminal Assets Bureau seized 80 vehicles in Clare and Tipperary this Thursday morning, as part of Operation Bagana, in association with with West Midlands police in the UK.

The operation was carried out as part of a cyber-fraud and money laundering probe in the UK.

In addition to 80 cars with an approximate value of €2m, CAB seized €21,000 in cash, and an excess of €200,000 has been restrained in financial accounts linked to an organised criminal group, An Garda Siochana stated.

The CAB investigation is focussed on the assets of an international organised crime group who are suspected of laundering the proceeds of mandate fraud committed in the UK via a used car outlet in County Tipperary.

Searches were conducted at two residential premises and one business premises in Clare, and two residential and one business premises in County Tipperary.

This morning’s search operation involved CAB, the Emergency Response Unit, the Stolen Motor Vehicle Investigation Unit, the Garda National Immigration Bureau, the Garda Technical Bureau and were assisted by the Revenue Customs Dog Unit.

Speaking about today’s operation the Chief Bureau Officer, Detective Chief Superintendent Michael Gubbins said "Today’s search operation is an example of the ongoing cooperation between the Criminal Assets Bureau, An Garda Síochána and UK Police Forces in the investigation of International Organised Criminal Groups. Our activities are in furtherance of the CAB mission ‘to deny and deprive’.