BREAKING: Two males who crashed car after attempted burglary in County Limerick arrested

GARDAI have arrested two men in relation to a burglary incident at a house in Cappamore in the early hours of this Wednesday morning.

A garda spokesperson said at around 4.30am, gardai received a report of a possible break-in that had just occurred.

The Leader understands that the house was occupied at the time. It’s believed that after fleeing the scene empty-handed the two perpetrators crashed their getaway vehicle. The abandoned it and took off through fields.

"Gardaí attended and carried out a patrol of the area. Two men, both aged in their mid-20s, were arrested and brought to Bruff Garda Station where they are detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984," said the spokesperson.