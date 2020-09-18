Readings From Above The River - works by Limerick creative writers to feature in unique event

LIMERICK based Writers' Co-Operative, WritePace, will hold its first event during Culture Night 2020 which takes place tonight.

Readings From Above The River will feature work by 14 Limerick creative writers who came together to work as a writers' group over two years ago.

It was filmed on the balcony of The Strand Hotel overlooking the Shannon. Produced by writer and academic Eoin Devereux, the event will be broadcast via Facebook and YouTube this Friday at 8pm.

In announcing the event, novelist and WritePace founding member Sarah Moore Fitzgerald said: “We are thrilled to celebrate Culture Night 2020 by focusing on the talent and creativity of our members. We are particularly delighted to have Limerick broadcaster Geri Maye, who herself is a member of WritePace, as MC for the event.”

Readings From Above The River will feature work by writers Dan Mooney, Bob Bourke, Sarah Moore-Fitzgerald, Eoin Devereux, Grainne O'Brien, Hilda McHugh, Sheila Killian, Noel Harrington, Jo Gibney, Cat Hogan, Vivienne McKenchie, Kerry Neville and Jackie O'Shaughnessy.

