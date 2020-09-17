Job losses confirmed at Limerick-based medical devices company

THERE is bad news on the jobs front in Limerick after it was confirmed a local medical technology firm is to make staff redundant.

Sources have confirmed to the Limerick Leader that Teleflex Medical, which is located in the Annacotty Business Park is to shed 30 jobs.

It’s understood these job losses represent the end of temporary contracts – but the remaining staff at the firm are also bracing themselves for the introduction of short-time hours.

A global provider of medical technologies, Teleflex provides catheter and tubing devices to support large original equipment manufacturers in the medical technology sector.

Manufacturing takes place in Annacotty, with an expansion of its facility here taking place in 2011, while its European headquarters is located in Athlone.

Sinn Fein Senator Paul Gavan is fearful this could be the first of many firms implementing redundancies.

“This news is worrying, not just because of the 30 jobs which are gone, but it could well be the start of a significant fall-off in employment. It’s worrying in the context of the change from the temporary wage subsidy scheme to the employment subsidy scheme as well. As we know, that is a reduction in terms of support for companies. I just hope we are not going to go back to the bad old days,” he said. Teleflex has been contacted for comment.