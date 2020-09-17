Limerick rapper to perform smash hit single on The Late Late Show

THE MOST talked about name in the Irish hip hop scene right now Denise Chaila will appear on The Late Late Show this Friday night.

The Limerick rapper will perform her smash hit single Chaila before being interviewed by Ryan Tubridy from 9:25pm on RTE One.

Expressing her delight at performing on the show which is a ratings winner, Denise tweeted: “So! I’m gonna be chatting to Ryan on Friday! Lads. Before I go there though, I just want to extend my GRATITUDE for all the love, protection and support I receive from you guys. Means a lot. Idk if I’ve ever just said it; so thank you. And bring on Friday xxx”

Denise is no stranger to RTE having appeared on their coverage of Other Voices Ballina earlier this year and having wowed with her performance at the National Gallery as part of the Courage series, as well as appearing on Songs From and Empty Room over the summer.

Denise’s debut mixtape Go Bravely featuring new single Holy Grail is set for release on October 2.



Denise was raised in Zambia until the age of eight when her family moved to Dublin. The family had spent a year in Dublin when she was three years old. Having lived in Dublin for 10 years the Chaila family relocated to Limerick in 2012 to facilitate Denise’s father’s work. Elijah is a consultant neurologist at University Hospital Limerick while Denise’s mother Lydia works as a radiographer in the hospital in Ennis. Her parents, she says, are her heroes, in very different ways.

“I moved here in 2012 at the age of 18,” Denise told the Limerick Leader last month when she was named the Limerick Person of the Month. “I met all of the people who nurtured me into a musician here - all of the people who gave me the final push to go for this - they were all from Limerick. Limerick is the place I came to and people embraced me and made me look beyond my doubt and I think it’s really apt because where but a place called Limerick to go and discover yourself as a lyricist,” she smiled.