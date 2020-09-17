Have your say! Free webinar where you can learn all about the Limerick Development Plan

MEMBERS of the public are being invited to participate in free webinar this evening where they will find out more about the Limerick Development Plan and how to get involved.

The webinar, which is part of the initial consultation process, will be hosted by Senior Planner Maria Woods who is in charge of the Limerick Development Plan.

It will be recorded and uploaded onto Limerick.ie following the event for others to view.

When completed and adopted the Limerick Development Plan will set out the overall strategy for the proper planning and sustainable development of the City and County from 2022 to 2028..

It sets out the policy framework and a core strategy, within which development throughout Limerick will be carried out over the six-year period of the plan within the context of the national, regional framework of strategies and guidelines.

The webinar takes place at 7pm this Thursday and anyone who is interested in participating can click here.

There is no requirement to pre-register.

In order to stimulate debate and encourage participation in this process an Issues Paper has been prepared and is available for inspection at local authority offices and libraries which are currently open to the public.

Alternatively, more details can be found online – click here.

Submissions of the Limerick Development plan can be sent in a variety of ways.

• Online: through the Council’s Consultation Portal MyPoint

• Email: devplan@limerick.ie

• Post: Forward/ Strategic Planning, Economic Development Directorate Limerick City and County Council, Merchant’s Quay, Limerick, V94 EH90