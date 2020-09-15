Culture Night goes digital in Limerick

COVID-19 may have put a pause on the culture sector over the past six months, but no pandemic can stop Limerick’s arts scene from creatively thinking outside the box, as the annual Culture Night goes full steam ahead this week.

This Friday’s celebration of the local arts will comprise a mixture of live and digital performances across the city and county, with some exciting acts beaming right into our homes online.

Limerick Culture and Arts Office has announced a programme of events, which includes two major digital commissions; aerial dance group, Fidget Feet, is producing a special film project, entitled Limerick: Undreamed, which will be shot throughout the city.

Eva will host a three-part spoken word performance, featuring local hip-hop artists MuRli, God Knows, Hazey Haze and others, at Limerick City Gallery of Art, Hunt Museum, and The Sailor’s Home. The performance will be released on Culture Night as part of the 39th Eva International edition.

Other events include a special live performance by Limerick’s chart-topping singer-songwriter, Emma Langford; a digital tour of Limerick Museum; A Fresh Film screening and workshop for young filmmakers; and an online workshop on home energy usage from +City Xchange.

Limerick City and County Council’s arts and culture officer, Pippa Little, said never has it been more important for Culture Night to occur.

“It presents the opportunity for our creative community to work in partnership to nurture the cultural life of our region and support our audiences as they adjust to a new social and cultural environment within their communities. Culture Night 2020 will represent the best of those collaborations between our artists and cultural institutions in Limerick.

“This year Culture Night is brought to you digitally through collaborations between artists and cultural organisations. Support our creatives by enjoying this celebration of creativity and culture, log on and enjoy films, documentaries and workshops,” she said ahead of this Friday.

