Over 160 no-shows at new Covid-19 testing centre in Limerick

MORE THAN 160 people have failed to show up for their scheduled Covid-19 swab at a new pop-up testing centre in Limerick city.

That is according to new figures received by the Leader in relation to the new seven-unit pop-up centre at St Joseph's health campus on Mulgrave Street.

The centre was set up last Wednesday in response to a surge in Covid-19 cases in Limerick over the past two weeks. The service is GP referral only.

Between Thursday and Sunday, a total of 740 people were swabbed; 182 on Thursday, 264 on Friday, 173 on Saturday, and 121 on Sunday.

A total of 903 were offered appointments during these days, according to the HSE figures.

However, 163 people who received appointments did not attend at their scheduled time between Thursday and Sunday.

Separately, a total of 669 people attended the free one-day walk-in testing centre at Mick Neville Park in Rathkeale.

People attending the clinic did not require a GP referral nor did they have to present with any symptoms to receive a test.