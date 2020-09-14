Shannon's role in securing PPE during lockdown to feature in new TV documentary

THE efforts made by workers at Shannon Airport to ensure vital PPE equipment was delivered to Ireland during the height of lockdown will be highlighted in a TV documentary to be broadcast this evening.

The special TV documentary ‘Covid-19 – Hope Survives’will be shown on Virgin Media One TV at 10pm to mark six months since the first restrictions were introduced.

The programme will take viewers through Ireland’s Covid-19 journey from frontline workers in hospitals and care homes, the worries experienced by families, to the securing of ventilators and PPE at the height of the emergency.

The documentary portrays the dedication of the health care professionals despite coming under huge pressures.

It will also feature the collaborations between entrepreneurs, shippers, distributors and the airport team as they deliver these life-saving shipments for Ireland.

It then follows where these supplies are needed most and the people who hope to benefit from them.

Shannon Airport remained open as an essential service throughout the pandemic handling the delivery of multiple consignments of PPE as well as facilitating repatriation flights since the virus took hold in Ireland.

This included the largest consignment of life saving equipment to be flown into Ireland in a single flight on the mammoth aircraft -the Antonov AN 225.

The AN 225, the world’s largest plane, delivered almost 900,000 medical gowns to Shannon Airport last April, for distribution to hospitals around the country.

