Get the popcorn in and plan your movie viewing for week ahead

Galaxy Quest Saturday 12/9 5Star @ 9pm



The cast of the Galaxy Quest tv show are sick to the teeth of their fans and the scifi conventions they have to deal with. Until they find themselves in a real life adventure caused by intergalactic confusion. This is one of the most underrated films of the 90's. A wonderfully written story about rabid fandom and holding on to old glory that manages to be hilarious, exciting and in places genuinely affecting. Sigourney Weaver, Tim Allen and a fantastic Alan Rickman all work their magic here.



Larry Crowne Saturday 12/9 TG4 @ 9.35pm



He used to be the big man at his job until the day he was let go and his mortgage broke him. Now Larry has to start all over again and he decides to go for a full life make over. This might be too cheesy for the cynics out there but it's a warm, gentle and humorous look at a positive way to deal with the huge upheavals life is wont to throw at you from time to time. Tom Hanks, Julia Robert & Bryan Cranston are all fun here.

Memento Saturday 12/9 BBC2 @ 9.45pm



Leonard is a man with no short term memory who's searching for his wife's murderer. Sounds simple right. Haha. No, it's far from it from. This is the film that made Christopher Nolan famous and rightly so. It's a mind boggling thriller and one which demands your utmost attention as it's non linear plot line can be slightly confusing. Guy Pearce in the lead role is on fire and gets fine back up from Carrie-Anne Moss and Joe Pantoliano

The Outlaw Josey Wales Sunday 13/9 RTE1 @ 00.35am



A man loses his family to a renegade pack of union soldiers during the US civil war & while out for revenge slowly but surely creates a new life for himself and those following him. This is my favourite western of all time. It's pretty much perfect. Epic in sweep, full of action & understated humour, immensely quotable and just packed with great performances. Clint rocks it and John Vernon & Sam Bottoms are at their best. Give it a go. It's poetry.



Under The Skin Sunday 13/9 Film4 @ 00.55am



There's a woman luring the men of Glasgow into her van with the promise of sex and well...... I'll be honest, you just have to see this one for yourself. Jonathan Glazer's 2013 film is one that defies description. It's a haunting, terrifying, sensual and mesmerising tale that will worm it's way into your head and mingle with your dreams for weeks to come. Scarlet Johannson carries the film with a brave, deeply disturbing turn.

Casablanca Sunday 13/9 BBC2 @ 4.20pm



Classic movie time. Humphrey Bogart plays Rick Blaine, a nightclub owner in World War 2 era Morocco who has his finger in a number of pies. When an ex-lover appears it throws him for six. This is one of those famous movies that lives up to the hype. You'll recognise scenes and dialogue even if you've never seen it. Ingrid Bergman and Bogie are at the top of their game here. Oh and the Marseillaise scene is one of the best ever filmed.

Gully Boy Sunday 13/9 CH4 @ 11.55pm



In the crowded streets of Mumbai a young man has been directed by his parents towards a white collar life but the lure of a career in music is too strong for him to ignore. Gully Boy is 2.5 hrs long and it's a rare film that uses every moment of it's running time well with it's deep dive into the class divides and economic trickery used to keep people in their place. And the music is wicked too of course. Ranveer Singh is a memorable lead.

Phantom Thread Monday 14/9 TG4 @ 9.30pm

Reynolds Woodcock is a spoiled egotistical dressmaker who relies on his sister Cyril to keep him in check. Until the day he orders a large breakfast from a waitress called Alma. This is one hell of a film, a Hitchcockian drama about obsession and dependence that goes down roads you'll never ever expect it to. Daniel Day Lewis is immense in the lead while Leslie Manville and Vicky Krieps do super work in support.

Brassed Off Monday 14/9 Film4 @ 11.30pm



The Grimley Brass band has been playing it's music for as long the mine that sustained the town of Grimley has been open. But work has dried up and the band is in danger of it too. Until... This sounds like it might be another one of those "It's grim up north" films but it's a far more humane, warm and funny watch than it first seems and it's powered by some lovely turns from Ewan McGregor, Tara Fitzgerald and the much missed Pete Postlethwaite.

Summer Of Sam Tuesday 15/9 Sony Movies @ 9pm



New York. Summer of 1977. Tempers are rising due to the heat and a serial killer picking on the young people of Queens is turning up the paranoia too. Spike Lee's drama/thriller is a gripping look at the lives and loves of an Italian community impacted by the carnage. It's graphic stuff and won't be to the tastes of many but you'll stay watching and a couple of superb leading turns from Mira Sorvino and John Leguizamo are the icing on the cake.

Splice Tuesday 15/9 The Horror Channel @ 10.45pm



A pair of genetic engineers design a creature made from the DNA of different animals combined with a dash of human. Not surprisingly things go arseways. This 2009 horror thriller is an intriguing look at ethical responsibility and the dangers of playing god in an area of untold power. Adrian Brody and Sarah Polley do solid work here but Delphine Chanéac's part as Dren is the one you'll remember. Not for the faint of heart.

Unquiet Graves Wednesday 16/9 RTE1 @ 9.35pm



The Glennane gang were a collection of loyalists who terrorised the Catholics of Armagh and Tyrone in the 70's. They killed well over 100 people and sometimes did it with the collusion of the British army. The Miami Showband were one such group who had the misfortune to meet them. This documentary will enrage you and send you to bed in a terrible mood but it's vital & important viewing about a horrifying part of our little island's history.

Tender Mercies Wed 16/9 Talking Pictures TV @ 10pm



Mac Sledge is a country and western singer who's burnt a lot of bridges along the way. His drinking has alienated friends and family and a chance encounter with a young widow might just be his last chance at a life. Robert Duvall fully deserved his oscar for his role in this powerful and brilliantly acted paean to love and redemption but it's Tess Harper, who stuns in her debut role, that really gives this story it's heart and soul.

All Quiet On The Western Front Thursday 17/9 TCM @ 1.15am



A group of young students let themselves be talked into fighting for Germany on the killing fields of World War 1. Their experiences do not live up to what was promised them by the recruiters who lured them in. This is one of the greatest anti war films ever made. 90 years old and it still has the power of shock and upset. Lew Ayres is excellent in the lead role. His final scene will stay in your head for weeks to come.



Bait Thursday 17/9 Film4 @ 11.20pm



Martin's a man who's lost his place in the world. His career is vanishing and the fishing village he calls his home is rapidly gentrifying as the family house gets sold to a crowd of out of towners. This film is something else, a dreamlike and timeless look at the inability to adapt to change and the pain of losing what you love. It might alienate you at first but stick with it for a truly powerful story. Edward Rowe as Martin is an actor to keep an eye out for in the future.



Night Of The Creeps Friday 18/9 The Horror Channel @ 9pm



An otherworldly encounter in the 50's bleeds into the 80's and has disastrous consequences for the members of a college fraternity and it's new pledges. This film isn't talked about much this days but it's one of the most entertaining and inventive horror films to crawl of the 1980's, a notoriously terrible time for the genre. This one has everything you could ever want from a scary movie and it's hilarious to boot. Plus horror hero Tom Atkins pops up to add to the fun.



Selma Friday 18/9 RTE2 @ 10pm



A look at 3 months in the life of Dr Martin Luther King as he took part in an effort to secure equal voting rights for African Americans in 1965. An upsetting look at a period of American history that the White establishment is terrified of returning. Directed by Ava DuVernay and carried aloft by a superlative performance from David Oyelowo as Doctor King, this a history lesson that everyone should watch, especially now.





