Gardai launch investigation into assault in Limerick city

GARDAI have launched an investigation into an assault involving three women in Limerick city on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at Hassetts Cross on the northside of the city at around 6.30pm, gardai confirmed this Friday morning.

It is understood one woman suffered injuries to the face during the incident.

A garda spokesperson said that no individuals involved required hospital treatment at the time of the incident.

"No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing."