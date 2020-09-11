Wait almost over for Limerick students as CAO results due

JUST four days after receiving their Leaving Certificate results, students across Limerick are bracing themselves for the first round of CAO offers.

The offers will be made this Friday afternoon at 2pm, as students discover if their results in the final school exams will be enough to secure them the university place of their dreams.

The most important part of how a final place is offered is the number of positions a college offers on a specific programme.

If the number of places remain the same as in 2019 and the CAO points score of Leaving Cert students remained constant in the current year compared to last year, then there will probably be very little movement in the points required to secure a place on that course

However, with the way grades were awarded this year, many commentators have suggested all bets might be off this year points wise.

Government is to fund an extra 500 higher education places on high-demand courses in areas such as medicine, nursing, law and business.

It brings the total number of additional higher education places being added to the third level system this year to about 5,000, or 10 per cent of existing first-year undergraduate places.

These additional places come at a time of growing concern over the impact that grade inflation will have on college applicants who are using results achieved in previous years.